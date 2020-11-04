1/1
Stephen "Steve" DORAN
It is with great sadness that the family of Steve Doran announce his passing. He passed away peacefully at PRHC on October 20, 2020, with his wife Shirley of 42 years and his family by his side. Steve worked at GM for over 30 years. Survived by his wife Shirley, daughters Sonya (Shane Mather) and Shandice (Joel Mathers). Beloved grandfather of Austin, Delaney, Kinsley, Jaxtyn, Kaiden and Sawyer. Loving son of Carmen Doran and mother-in-law Jean Foy. Dear brother of Karen (John), Janet (Jimmy), Mary-Lou (Clark), Joe (Barb), Kendra (Dave) and sister-in-law Sharon (Brad). Steve will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private Graveside Service was held at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and doctors at PRHC, for their care and compassion as well as the many expressions of sympathy sent by family, friends and neighbors. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
