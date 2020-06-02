Stephen Huntley BRUNEAU
Steve passed peacefully on May 31, 2020 surrounded by his family after a thirteen year battle with cancer. He was a native of Lachine, Quebec and spent the last twenty years living in Peterborough, Ontario. He is remembered by his family for his cheerful and positive outlook and his phenomenal memory for odd facts and his great sense of humour and inherent kindness. He had a distinctive laugh that was recognized by everyone. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Carole (Raymore) and his sons Derek (late Tassy) and David (Sandra Krismanich). He loved to travel and enjoyed researching each place they visited so that they knew what they were seeing and the history. He was a past Master in the Masonic Order and really enjoyed the fellowship and ritual. Gardening was his passion and he was well known to passing neighbours being found often on his knees weeding and carrying on conversations. A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.
