Stephen W. Lachmann


1955 - 01
Stephen W. Lachmann In Memoriam
To the love of my life and the best father and papa anyone could ever have. We all love and miss you so much. The day you left us, the days were getting longer, but the sun didn't shine as bright. Disappeared that twinkle in your eye, which left the days to feel more like night. The road ahead seemed long and daunting, without you by all our sides. And while we miss your words of spoken love, we still feel them wash over us like the tides. The days have changed to months, and now it has been one full year. The thought of your absence still pains us, but it brings with it less of a tear. The grief is slowly shifting, and gratitude has begun to take its place. When we think of you now the sadness is less, because within us lives on your strength and grace. Love Darlene, Shannon & Gareth, Brandy & Lucas, Derek & Havva, and Ethan, Jackson, Finley and Neave. xxoo
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020
