Steve Asterios Karvanis
The most loving husband and kind father, passed away from cancer at 10:43 a.m. April 20, 2020. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Dawn, beloved daughters Samantha and Rebecca, stepson Danny, dearest brother Tom Karvanis and sister-in-law Andromache, as well as all his other cherished siblings, relatives and dear friends from both Toronto and Lindsay, Ontario. Steve fought a short and fierce battle with cancer, his family was fortunate to soak in every moment of their final months together; to reflect on and create more memories that will continue for a life time. A Celebration of Life will be held for Steve after the pandemic safely resolves. For now, we encourage everyone to safely enjoy this time with family and friends, as Steve would have wished to do with his own.

Published in Kawartha Region News on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 4, 2020
We grew up with Steve in Toronto, and although we had not seen Steve for many years after he moved to Lindsay, we were so lucky to get in touch again, along with other past childhood friends, a few years back and met at several social gatherings over the last few years along with our other friends. Too many wonderful memories to write about. Steve was a gentle, fun loving, intelligent, humorous and great guy. Still can't believe he's gone. Way to soon!!!! God bless his family and know that our thoughts, prayers and hearts are with you. He will be forever missed. Sincerely Merv and Wendy Greene :(
Merv Greene
Friend
May 2, 2020
To my Great Uncle Steve: Thanks for all the stories, memories, good times and great company. To the Samantha Karvanis Family, our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time. Steve was a great man and is spirit will live on forever.
Gus Tsiofas
Family
