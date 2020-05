Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Steven's life story with friends and family

Share Steven's life story with friends and family

63, passed suddenly on May 18, 2020. Beloved father of Kevin, Shaun and William. Grandfather to Noah. Dear brother to Debbie, Julie and John(predeceased) (Darlene). Predeceased by parents Jack and Margaret Weir. Private gathering/Cremation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store