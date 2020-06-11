Steven MELLOR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in his 74th year. Steve, dearly beloved husband of Barbara and loving father of Stewart (Shelley) and Mathew (Melissa). Fun-loving Papa of Spencer, Avery, Riley, Travis, and Matilyn. Brother to Wilfred of the United Kingdom and Favourite Uncle to Louise Halcrow of the Shetland Islands. Dearest family friend of Liz and the late Don Yale, and Jan and Phil Stagg. Aquamation has taken place and a Celebration of Steve's Life will be held at later date. Donations to Hospice Peterborough or Saint Elizabeth Health Care would be appreciated. Condolences to the family at www.CommunityAlternative.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved