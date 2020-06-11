Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in his 74th year. Steve, dearly beloved husband of Barbara and loving father of Stewart (Shelley) and Mathew (Melissa). Fun-loving Papa of Spencer, Avery, Riley, Travis, and Matilyn. Brother to Wilfred of the United Kingdom and Favourite Uncle to Louise Halcrow of the Shetland Islands. Dearest family friend of Liz and the late Don Yale, and Jan and Phil Stagg. Aquamation has taken place and a Celebration of Steve's Life will be held at later date. Donations to Hospice Peterborough or Saint Elizabeth Health Care would be appreciated. Condolences to the family at www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 11, 2020.