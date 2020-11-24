1/2
Catherine Gaudette
1952-09-28 - 2020-11-18
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Catherine Margaret Gaudette announce her passing on Wednesday November 18, 2020, at the age of 68 years. Born September 1952 in Scarborough Ontario, she was the daughter of the late Eva Stiner. Cathy will be lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend Robert and her children, Kimberly (Terry), Robert (Catharine), Jeanette (Paul), and Scott (Jennifer). Cathy will also be fondly remembered by her 8 grandchildren Nathan, Meagan, Braedon, Jocelyn, Spencer, Max, Ethan and Riley. Cathy will also be forever remembered by her Sister Susie (Bruce), and her numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. Cathy loved to tend to her garden, the chipmunks that she fed daily and enjoyed going on outings to play slots at the casino with her friends and family. The family will hold a celebration of life at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association at www.give.camh.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved