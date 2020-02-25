Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan STAPLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Elizabeth STAPLES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Elizabeth STAPLES Obituary
At her home in Fenelon Falls on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in her 77th year. Susan was the loving mother of Deb Morgan (Mel) and David Staples. Remembered by her grandchildren Bryan Morgan (Sarah), Stephen Morgan (Gary) and her great-grandchildren Kailee Morgan and Brendan Morgan. Dear sister of Lorraine Colbourne and her husband the late Butch, Bob Leach (Janice), Jo-Ann Chesher (Steve), Janet Tribble (Ken). A private family service will take place at Fenelon Falls Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences or memorial donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -