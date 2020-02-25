|
|
At her home in Fenelon Falls on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in her 77th year. Susan was the loving mother of Deb Morgan (Mel) and David Staples. Remembered by her grandchildren Bryan Morgan (Sarah), Stephen Morgan (Gary) and her great-grandchildren Kailee Morgan and Brendan Morgan. Dear sister of Lorraine Colbourne and her husband the late Butch, Bob Leach (Janice), Jo-Ann Chesher (Steve), Janet Tribble (Ken). A private family service will take place at Fenelon Falls Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences or memorial donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 25, 2020