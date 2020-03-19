|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Susan Jane Parcells (Nee Harrison) of Peterborough, Ontario, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 72 at St. Boniface Hospital. Born September 13, 1947, Susan is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Lloyd Samuel Parcells of Lindsay, Ontario, and her three children, Deborah Gail Parcells, Kimberley Anne Parcells and Jamie William Parcells of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Susan is predeceased by her mother, Mary Bernadette Harding of Peterborough, Ontario. Susan was the proud grandmother of Scott Samuel Parcells, Terry Gail Deehan (Nee Hayward) wife of Josh Deehan of Windsor, Ontario, William Edward Hayward, Jessica Jane Maria Parcells (Jace), Bradley James Parcells and Brooke Elizabeth Parcells, all of Winnipeg, Manitoba. She is also survived by her three great grandchildren, Janie Noël Richarde, Everleigh Aura Grey Richarde of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Maeve Elizabeth Deehan of Windsor, Ontario. She leaves behind numerous siblings residing throughout Canada. Susan married Lloyd in 1965 in Lindsay, Ontario, and lived in Thompson, Manitoba, for a brief period before arriving to Winnipeg where they would begin their family. Susan was very proud of her work with families in crisis during her 30-plus year employment with the Family Centre in Winnipeg. The care that she gave to her own family was extended to numerous others who often considered Susan part of their own. Giving remained a central part of her life right up to and including her final days, always placing the interests of others before her own. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and physicians at the St. Boniface Hospital Palliative Care Unit (8th floor), 409 Tache Avenue for the care given to Susan and the kindness afforded to all members of the family. Susan will be cremated at the Neil Bardal Funeral Centre, 3030 Notre Dame Avenue with an intimate service attended by immediate members of her family preceding arrival at her final resting place. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to CancerCare Manitoba, Health Sciences Centre, 675 McDermott Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C 0V9. Rest in peace, "Babe," mom and grandma. Forever in our hearts, we love you, miss you, and will be together again. NEIL BARDAL FUNERAL CENTRE 204-949-2200 neilbardalinc.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 19, 2020