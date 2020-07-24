1/1
Susan Marie ADAIR
Peacefully, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay at age 62. Susan Adair, beloved daughter of the late Robert and Jean Adair. Loving sister of Barbara Adair. She will be missed by her cousins and her faithful companion Bogey. Private arrangements entrusted to the THORNE FUNERAL HOME, 109 Laidlaw Street South in Cannington (705)432-2672. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Canadian Lung Association. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
so sorry to hear of Susan's passing. The years have had such a dominos effect & go by so quickly.We were neighbors & most of all great friends such a long time ago.Woodville has lost a gem. Our thoughts are with you Barb.
Lloyd Hurren
Friend
