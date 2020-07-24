Peacefully, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay at age 62. Susan Adair, beloved daughter of the late Robert and Jean Adair. Loving sister of Barbara Adair. She will be missed by her cousins and her faithful companion Bogey. Private arrangements entrusted to the THORNE FUNERAL HOME, 109 Laidlaw Street South in Cannington (705)432-2672. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Canadian Lung Association. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca