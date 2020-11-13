"If you want to see how true love should be...then just look at us" Susan Marie (nee Richards, August 18, 1948 - November 8th, 2020) Stanley Wayne (June 28, 1946 - November 11th, 2020) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving parents, Susan and Wayne. Our mother, Susan Marie Lockyer, at the age of 72, passed away suddenly at PRHC with family by her side on Sunday, November 8th, 2020, and shortly thereafter, our father, Stanley Wayne Lockyer, at the age of 74, passed away peacefully at Hospice Peterborough with family by his side on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020. Both Wayne and Susan are survived by their three loving children Richard (Liz), Sherri (Chris) and Kim (Jeff). Beloved Nana and Papa to their grandchildren Trevor (Kat), Lindsay (John), Victoria, Curtis (Sarah), Daniel, Tadam, Tanner, Jailea and Hannah. Great Pop Pop and Great Nan to James and Elizabeth. Both Wayne and Susan will be lovingly remembered by Susan's brother Tom Richards (predeceased by Cathy), Wayne's brother Ron (Theresa) and their sister-in-law Nancy (Bill). Wayne (Uncle Barney) and Susan will also be forever remembered by their nieces and nephews, extended family members and dear friends. Wayne was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Millie and his brother Skip (Nancy). Susan was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary. Their life together was a love story that most only dream of having. Wayne and Susan met at the mere ages of 17 and 15 and were happily married for 52 wonderful years. They loved, played and worked with passion as they built a family and life together. In 1980 after leaving Ontario Hydro in Toronto, Wayne and Susan moved their family to Peterborough, where Wayne co-owned and operated Lockyers' Garden Centre until 1993. He was an active member of the Peterborough Sales and Ad Club for a number of these years. Wayne spent the next several years alongside the Weedman in Peterborough, as owner and operator of Ontario Lawn Sprinklers until retiring in 2006. After working alongside Wayne at the garden centre, Susan went on to work many years at Mapleridge Shoppers Drug Mart. Together over these years, they served many wonderful customers and made numerous friends. During the 80's and 90's Wayne's love of hockey led him to coach many local teams including several house league teams, the Minor and Major Pete's teams and most recently the Ice Kats where he became known as "Papa Lock" to many. Wayne and Susan loved to spend time outdoors and together they enjoyed fishing, camping, boating and travelling. They did this always hand in hand and couldn't bear to be apart in life and now in death, their incredible love story will continue into eternity. Wayne will always be remembered for his amazing sense of humour, his many jokes, funny t-shirts, and his love of country music, with guitar in hand, singing and "jamming" with the guys. Susan will always be remembered for her family values, sweet gentle nature, kind soul, and spectacular smile. Their passion for life, love of family, and their incredible strength and determination will never be forgotten. The family would like to thank the staff at PRHC, specifically D2 and the Palliative Care Unit as well as the ER and ICU team. The family also sends their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hospice Peterborough. They were all so loving, kind and thoughtful and treated Dad and our family with such respect, compassion and empathy. There are no words to express how grateful we are for this and it will never be forgotten. A celebration of life will take place November 21st 2020 at the StoneHouse Hall (Peterborough Curling Club) 2195 Lansdowne Street West, Peterborough Ontario from 11am - 1pm. A private family interment will follow. Due to Covid -19 masks must be worn at all times, social distancing will be enforced and a limited number of guests will be permitted into the building at one time. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Hospice Peterborough.