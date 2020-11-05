Passed away on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at Case Manor in Bobcaygeon, at the age of 82. Predeceased by his wife Joan Kirkwood and former spouse, Margaret Boak. Father of Michael (Susan) Kirkwood and Terrance Kirkwood. Grandfather of Josh (Tonya) Kirkwood, Devin Kirkwood, Michelle Kirkwood, and Melissa Kirkwood. Brother of Anne (Jim) Gray. Uncle of Shelley Gray and nephews Todd Gray and the late Jeff Gray. Predeceased by his parents Alma and Talbot Kirkwood. He will be missed by many other friends and family. A graveside service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or condolences to the family may be made online through the funeral home. www.CommunityAlternative.ca