NOLAN, Tali Lee-20 Our beautiful Tali was tragically taken from us on April 3, 2020. She will be forever loved and missed by her mom Carole Nolan and her sisters, Terri-Lynn and Tori. She has reunited with her loving Grandparents, Ed and Bernice Nolan. Tali will be sadly missed by her Uncle Lynn and Aunt Terri Nolan, Uncle Terry and Aunt Elaine Nolan, and Aunt Donna Nolan (Larry), her cousins, Andria Nolan (Josh and Mia), Mike Nolan (Stacie), and Jenna and Jon Jones. Ryan Nolan and Emily Nolan. Her friends Jim, Liz, Caroline, and Holly Gallant. The Elliott kids and the Glasscos. Thank you to the many caring, supportive people who were always there for Tali. May she be at Peace. To everyone who paid tribute to Tali, with your kind words, pictures, flowers, and nice stories, please know that your support has really helped. It`s comforting to know that Tali had a lot of good people in her short life. A sincere thank you to the everyone at Highland Park Funeral Centre and Victim Services. Cremation has taken place. Rest in Peace, Sweet Tali.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 14, 2020