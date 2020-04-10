|
Sadly, passed away in Bobcaygeon, Ontario on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 56. Tami is loved and will be deeply missed by her brother Gary (Lesley). She is the beloved aunt of Lindsay (Matt), Courtney (Ross) and Sydney, and cherished great-aunt of Aiden, Dylan and Carter. Predeceased by her loving parents Stu and Ruth, who cared for her over their entire lifetimes. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lisa Peters and Jeremy Anderson for their friendship and kindness over the years. Tami was born to a loving family, having Down Syndrome, but this never slowed her down. From a young age she found her independence and would walk herself to school and take public transportation throughout Toronto. She was a hard worker and worked at Arc Industries for over 20 years. Like her mother, Tami enjoyed arts and crafts and would often create artwork to give to her family members. She loved drawing and colouring, playing cards and bingo and dancing with her nieces. Throughout her life, her friendly smile and easy going and kind nature was cherished by all who knew her. Thanks and gratitude are expressed to Dr. Oldridge and the staff of Pinecrest Nursing Home for their dedication and compassion during this most difficult time. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Bobcaygeon Food Bank or Community Care. Friends may send condolences and/or make donations calling 705-738-3222 or by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 10, 2020