Teena KUYPERS

Passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario in her 82nd year. Teena, dear wife and partner of Bill for over 63 years. Loving mother to Mona-Lisa and the late Bill Jr. (Pat). Oma will be forever remembered and missed by Ian, Michael (Kelcie), Colleen (Paul), Jennifer, Tom (Casie), Willy (Sarah) and by great-grandson Noah. Loving sister to Rennie (Earl), Bill (Linda), Jack (Arlene) and the late Don Kuipers. Dear Aunt to many in Canada, The Netherlands and elsewhere. Teena was a talented and hard working partner to Bill, excelling at whatever task she tried. Cremation has taken place and in keeping with her wishes, her ashes will gently travel, like the waters of her favourite river, which she loved. Our family is so grateful for the care from the nurses, doctors and staff at Ross Memorial Hospital, that if desired, donations in memory to Teena to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com
.