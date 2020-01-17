|
Peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Joseph's at Fleming in her 102nd year. Cherished wife of the late John "Jack" Simmons. Loving mother of Marlene (John) Hickey and Carol (Ron) Williamson. Dear grandmother of Kim (John), Larry (Wendy), Brian (Heather), Michael (Cindy) and Scott (Trish). Proud great grandmother of 11 great grandchildren. Thelma was greatly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends. Thelma was a member of I.O.D.E. and Eastern Star of Peterborough for 60 years. She was very crafty, enjoyed oil painting and loved to dance. A private family service has taken place. A heartfelt thank you goes out to all of the staff at St. Joseph's at Fleming for all of their love and care to Thelma over the last 5 years. If desired donations may be made to your favourite charity. Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 17, 2020