Passed away peacefully December 18, 2019 at PRHC with her family by her side in her 85th year. Predeceased by loving husband of 56 years Len Vyse, parents Edward and Margaret Gooley, sister Mary and brothers Peter, Frank, Lou and John (Betty). Precious mother of Paul (deceased), Cary (Toni) and Lori (Barry, deceased). Cherished nana of Jordyn (Josh), Brady, Riley (Randi), Rudy (Vanessa), Anney (Connor), Colby, Stacey and Heather. Beloved great-nana of River Brylen Scott and baby girl Petrillo (January 2020), and loving sister of Jim (Bev), Angie (Ivan) and brother-in-law Carl. Fondly remembered by many neices, nephews and friends. Private family service was held. Special thanks to Dr. John Beamish for his wonderful care of mom and thank you to home care nurses/PSWs and the nurses on D2 at PRHC.