Peacefully at Empress Gardens on the evening of Thursday, May 21, 2020 in her 93rd year. Loving mother of Barry (Maxine), Guy, Shawn (Debbie), Kelly and the late Dale. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jasmine and Zachary. Private family arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 25, 2020.