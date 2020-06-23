Entered into rest at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 78. Lorraine Hott was the loved wife of the late Stanley Hodder and the late Cecil Crumb. Loving mother of Karen Black (Dave), Sherri Algers, Robert (Brenda), and Darlene Smith. Grandmother of Cheryl, Kristen, Jason, Ashley, Adam, Brittney, and Kara. Great-grandmother of six.Predeceased by sisters Dorothy O'Halloren (the late Jack), Eileen Forget (the late Joe), Lucy McGill (the late Bill), Thelma Deschamps (survived by Frank). Following cremation, an interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired donations in Lorraine's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society may be made at the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 23, 2020.