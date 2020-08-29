O'GRADY, Theresa (nee Towns) (Member of St. Joseph's Catholic Women's League for 64 years) Passed away peacefully at Campbellford Memorial Hospital on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving wife of the late Joe O'Grady (deceased 1997). Beloved mother of Gerry (Mary), Tim (Linda), Carl (deceased), Maureen Walsh (Barry), Tom (Maria), and Rosemary Young (Vince). Cherished Grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Cecelia Sheehan; and sister-in-law of Jean Winn, Seraphine Dowd and Linda O'Grady. Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret Towns; sisters Mary Winn (Steve), Fran Lynch (Johnny) Bernie Sheehan, and brother Joe (Mary and Ruth), as well as in-laws Kay Heffernan (Jimmy Moher), Fran and Bill Moher, Pat and Stan Withers, Dave and Bunny O'Grady, Clare and Stella O'Grady and Leo O'Grady. Visitation at DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 431 George Street South from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, 1-5 and 6-9 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020. To protect the public, during Covid-19 pandemic, we are limiting the number of guest for these visitations. To reserve a spot for these visitations, please contact us at 705-745-4612 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information. Please be aware that all attendees are required to wear a mask or cloth facial cover; please have yours on, prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on outdoor properties is not permitted. A Private Family Funeral Mass will be held at ST. JOSEPH'S CHURCH, DOURO. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Douro, In memory of Theresa, donations to St. Joseph's Parish Douro (Restoration Fund) would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com