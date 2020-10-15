The Family of the late THERESA O'GRADY would like to express our sincere appreciation to our many family, friends, and neighbours for their phone calls & visits, and generous donations of food, floral arrangements, mass offerings and Restoration Fund and other charity donations, as well as sending cards and all other expressions of sympathy, in the passing of our dear Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Thank you also to Staff from Campbellford Memorial Hospital, as well as all Mapleview Retirement Home Staff, including the additional PSW Support Staff, for their dedicated care and compassion. Special mention to Duffus Funeral Home, Fr. Sany, Fr. Bill and Fr.Tom for all of their support and guidance during this difficult time. Gerry&Mary, Tim&Linda, Maureen&Barry, Tom&Maria, Rosemary&Vince and Families



