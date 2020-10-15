1/
Theresa O'Grady
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Family of the late THERESA O'GRADY would like to express our sincere appreciation to our many family, friends, and neighbours for their phone calls & visits, and generous donations of food, floral arrangements, mass offerings and Restoration Fund and other charity donations, as well as sending cards and all other expressions of sympathy, in the passing of our dear Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Thank you also to Staff from Campbellford Memorial Hospital, as well as all Mapleview Retirement Home Staff, including the additional PSW Support Staff, for their dedicated care and compassion. Special mention to Duffus Funeral Home, Fr. Sany, Fr. Bill and Fr.Tom for all of their support and guidance during this difficult time. Gerry&Mary, Tim&Linda, Maureen&Barry, Tom&Maria, Rosemary&Vince and Families

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duffus Funeral Home Ltd - Peterborough
431 George Street South
Peterborough, ON K9J 3E2
705-745-4612
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duffus Funeral Home Ltd - Peterborough

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved