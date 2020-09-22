It is with the greatest sadness that the family of Theressa Morrissey announce her departure from this life on Sept 17, 2020. Theressa was born in 1943 and married her sweetheart, John Morrissey in 1960. While farming and raising their four beautiful girls, Theressa became the first CNC operator at Lindsay Electronics. She then pursued her education in 2005, graduating with honors at the age 62 with her endless passion for horticulture fueling her dreams. We are sincerely blessed to have her as a guiding light and our North Star. Our family Wanda (Don), Connie (Hugh), Wendy, Penny (Jeff), Kimberly, Julie, Jon, Krista, Dan, Jamie, Kyle and Stevie will forever remember your amazing hugs, your strength, wisdom, and that beautiful smile as you'd wave to us from the front window of your home. Some say they have the coolest Grandma, but we truly did. Forever in our hearts. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com