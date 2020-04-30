|
|
In his 83rd year, passed away pecefully at home with his family by his side, April 16th, 2020 after a short but valient battle with cancer. Loving husband to Jeanette (Kettle) for 62 years and cherished father to Tom Jr (Lin), Wendy Van Thuyl (Lenny), Steven and Jamie (Nathalie). Adored by 12 Grandchildren & 16 Great Grandchildren. Dear brother to Carolyn (MacDonald) and Patrick Monahan. He will be missed by many good friends and all family members. Predeceased by his parents Dennis and Madeline Monahan, brothers Mike, Frank, Billy, Charlie Bobby, Donald and his canine buddies Misty and Mindy. Tom had may interests and was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer, played hockey in his younger years travelling to Holland and Switzerland with the Old Timers. He enjoyed his Winters in Cochran, Georgia where he met so many dear friends. All who knew him witnessed his generosity, always willing to help out and also his great sense of humor. The family would like to give many thanks to the staff at PRHC , Dr Mallory and Paramed nurses for the exceptional care they gave Tom. Expressions of condolence may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com. Funeral Services entrusted to Nisbett's but will be postponed to a later date due to the Covid Virus. "May the winds of love blow softly and whisper so you'll hear; we will always love and miss you and wish that you were here!"
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 30, 2020