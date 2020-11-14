(Resident of Kirkfield, Ontario) Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020 in his 80th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Cheryl O'Brien (nee Prue). Loving father of Mark (Annmarie) and Mathew (Christina) O'Brien. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Natasha, Jacob Dakota, Megan and Gemma. Dear brother of Robert, Sheila and Patricia. Predeceased by his brother Steven. Also lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Tom worked as an Electrician for the Government of Ontario for many years and a member of the IBEW Local 353. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, golfing and most all his family and friends. Visitation & Private Funeral Service Friends are invited to call at the COBOCONK COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 6644 Hwy. #35, Coboconk, Ontario (705) 454-3913 on Sunday afternoon, November 15, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. During COVID-19, visitations are conducted on a schedule, by appointment only. Please RSVP online to reserve a time to visit with the family of the Thomas O'Brien. Interment Bexley Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Ross Memorial Hospital or the Princess Margaret Lodge would be appreciated by the family. www.communityfuneralhomes.com