Passed away at his home near Warsaw, Ontario on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 85. Tom originated from Kilnock, Brickens, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Ireland. Tom came to Canada as a young man, working on dairy farms in Erin and Alliston, most notably with Glenafton Farm from 1960-64. Tom moved to Toronto and began a long career with Oshawa Foods, as a meat cutter at Food City. Tom met Hannah Dolan, also from Ireland, at a church dance. They married in 1965. Tom and Hannah were active members of the St. Cecilia's Parish, and also within the Irish-Canadian community in Toronto. In 1975, Tom and Hannah bought a farm in Dummer Township, and moved their young family to a new life, returning to their farming roots. Tom was an active member in the surrounding communities and a hardworking cattle farmer. He was a founding member of the Knights of Columbus of St. Paul's Norwood where he held all of the council positions through the years, including Grand Knight. He was an active parish member who sat on the parish council and was a lector at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Norwood. Tom also had many friends in the Douro community and parish of St. Joseph. Tom retired at 65 from his meat cutting career to become even more involved in farming. He was an active member of the Peterborough County Cattlemen's Association. Tom will be remembered by many for his remarkable dancing at local events, and his delightful singing from the second pew during Mass on Sunday. Beloved husband of the late Hannah (nee Dolan). Loving father of Tom Jr. (Joanne Tipler) of Kemptville, Mary (David Rogers) of Pickering, and James (Sara Washbush) of Peterborough. Cherished grandfather of Brian and Michael Rogers, Evelyn, Francis, and Robert Byrne. Step grandfather of Julie Tipler (Ryan) and Thomas McGahey (Jamie). Dear brother of Martha (Jack) and James (Dymphna) of Ireland. Predeceased by his sister Mary (the late Pat) and his brother John. Much loved uncle of many nieces and nephews in Ireland and around the world. Tom will be missed by his extended family and friends. Visitation to take place at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL, 36 Queen Street, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 & 7:00 - 9:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Norwood, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with reception to follow at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 300, Norwood. Interment at St. Paul's R.C. Cemetery in spring 2020. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Norwood R.C. Church or the by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-639-5322.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 30, 2020