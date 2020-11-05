Tom passed away peacefully at PRHC after a lengthy battle with several medical issues on November 3, 2020. He will be sorely missed by his wife Marilynne, his children, Jeff (Alison), Mike (Caroline), Barb (Ken), his 8 living grandchildren, Mitchell, Ryan, Dalton, Amanda, Kate, Michelle, Michael, Samantha and his 3 great-grandchildren Mikey, Brennley and Isabella, His siblings Bob (Shannon), Ted (Darlene), Sharon (Dave) and all of his many nieces and nephews. He joins, in heavenly paradise, his parents, Harvey and Dorothy Taylor, his in-laws, Harold and Emily Henry, his brother James and his beloved grandson Bradley. May he rest in eternal peace. Online condolences may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com