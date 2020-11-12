Suddenly at his home in Fenelon Falls on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in 53rd year. Tim was the loving father of Keesha Mary Jenkinson and her mother Sheila Saunders. Beloved son of Nancy Jenkinson (nee Shewen) and the late Paul Jenkinson. Brother of Teresa (Brent Duff), Jenny Wood (Dave). Remembered by his aunts, uncles and cousins nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will take place at St. Aloysius Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Kinsmen Toy Drive, Salvation Army, Fenelon Falls or the Humane Society, Kawartha Lakes. To leave an on-line condolence, share a memory or photo please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com