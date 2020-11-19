Tom was born December 21st 1940 in the west end of Toronto to the parents of Emery and Bill O'Brien, the middle child of 5 siblings Steve, Bob, Shelly and Patsy. Tom began his schooling at Parkdale Public School and from there went on to high school and graduated from Western Tech. He took different courses during that time one of which was an electrical course. He also studied Spanish suspecting he would travel some day to Spanish speaking countries which he did. He also participated in a Harmony singing group during his high school days. After leaving High School in 1959 Tom joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and after a 5 year Apprenticeship became a Journeyman Electrician. His son and Grandson would follow this same path in the following years. He also built a sea flea which he was extremely proud of and was off to Balsam Lake often to visit friends and racing back before the last lockage at the Kirkfield Lift Lock. The Lockmaster often held up closing up as he saw Tom come speeding down the canal. His first car was a 1949 Ford and when he became a journeyman invested in a brand new Buick which he was very proud of. Both on their second relationships, Tom and Cheryl started their permanent lives together in 1972 and in 1976 moved from Mississauga to Bexley as a family, where Tom started O'Brien Electric. The economy was slow at that time however, they were able to stay afloat and raise Mark and Mathew in the country. They also became very close to the Baldwin Family over the next five years and beyond. Tom hunted with Carl, Ron, Jimmy, Brad, Carl jr., Duncan, Carl Jr. Jr., Doug, Chuck, and Randy as well as his sons Mark and Mathew. These hunts included the Deer Hunt as well as the Moose Hunt having many good times that are absolutely memorable to all who were involved. Tom and Cheryl moved to their new home in l981. Cheryl wanted to move later on and Tom response was - "If you make me move I will never do another God Damned thing around the house again." With that information in mind Cheryl decided that they would renovate instead. And renovate they did from 1981 to the present day. Tom was so capable as a Builder, Carpenter, Plumber and Jack of All Trades. He built the Swimming Pool, fence and deck almost single handed as well as a Sauna, Wall Units, Kitchen Table and Benches, China Cabinet, and Fireplace frame. There was nothing that he couldn't figure out and make a reality. He rebuilt starting right back to the studs in the Bathroom and Kitchen including all of the new plumbing. A very smart, intelligent, and capable man. In the winter of 1984 on New Years Eve Tom and Cheryl traveled to Orillia to get married by a Justice the Peace accompanied by Mark and Mathew who were their witnesses. On the way home Mathew being encouraged by his brother Mark stated "Now that you and Mom are married will you adopt us. They were both teenagers at that time and knew their own minds. However, this came to us as a surprise and Tom replied that He would be proud to become their Dad. The following spring they legally became O'Brien's for the rest of their lives. Needless to say that the love ran so deeply towards Tom from his boys that they wanted Tom to legally become their father. That love has only increased in the ensuing years. Tom started working for Community and Social Services at Huronia Regional Center in Orillia from 1983 to 2003 when he officially retired. He made many good friends during those years and they would get together after retirement monthly for their "Redneck Lunch". A great group of people. Tom loved the outdoors and it was there he was in his element. In the fall you would find him duck, deer, and moose hunting. Come winter Tom enjoyed Ice fishing with long time friends George MacDonald and Peter McDougall. Every spring he joined in the annual fishing trip with his sons and their friends. He joined the golf course and played on several teams prior to and following his retirement. He said that the more he played the better he would get. and he did! Tom was a man of all seasons and held his own with men half his age . Stories of Tom and his fun filled antics on these trips are stuff of legend and will be recounted for many years to come. Tom was a very social individual and loved being with his friends hosting many many dinner parties, pool parties and just getting together with family and friends. Known as the king of trivia and jokes Tom always had some unusual information that floored many of us many times. When he watched Jeopardy on television it amazed us how many answers he had tucked in his memory. When with some friends of ours they tried to outdo each other with jokes. Tom was always quick to smile and laugh. Another passion of Tom was traveling and for many years they traveled starting with a cruise and then another transitional cruise for Ron and Shelley's 25th Anniversary. Later on they joined their friends Al & Lyn with a surprise visit to Cozumel. They traveled very well together and it became an annual affair. After a while they were joined by Ingrid and George and the fun continued. They traveled to many Caribbean Countries over many years. After they retired they also took the train across Canada with their friends Al & Lyn. They rented a car and then a RV and carried on the journey for a couple of weeks going around British Columbia and back to Vancouver before flying home. Also, after retirement they were able to take a River Cruise in Europe starting in Zurich and ending in Amsterdam. This trip was preceded by a few days in Paris. Wonderful Life, Wonderful Memories. Lots of Fun. A fantastic and wonderful father who was always there for his children throughout their lives. For all his efforts and love he has been loved back by his boys. When they became grandparents Tom was full of pride and love for the grandchildren, Natasha, Jacob, Dakota, Megan and Gemma. More special family moments followed throughout the ensuing years. Tom was a loving Father-in-law who was loved and respected by his daughter-in-laws Annmarie and Christina. Tom was always there for his friends in advice or just plain helping out when the need was there. He was a Best Friend, a soul mate and the Love Cheryl's Life. Just so it wouldn't appear that Tom was faultless know that he could also be very stubborn and single minded at times and one of his favourite phrases was - "Don't confuse me with facts. My mind is made up." Very frustrating! However, he would listen to reason and often would relent on important issues. A man who enjoyed a life well lived and experienced almost every goal that he imagined. Tom will be loved, missed, and remembered fondly and with love by so many who had the opportunity to know him and whose lives he touched.



