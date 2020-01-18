|
|
Peacefully on January 15, 2020 at the PRHC with his two daughters who loved him very dearly by his side. Born Wolfgang Anton Kehr on October 16, 1934 in Singen, Germany to the late Anton and Maria (Vogel). Tony immigrated to Canada in 1954 and was the loving husband of the late Denise (Mahood) of 36 years. He will be deeply missed by his daughters Maria and Patricia Kehr and the two family dogs Hope and Faith; his cousins and friends in Germany; and he will also be profoundly missed by his sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews and many many friends and neighbours. Tony worked for the Bata Shoe Company for over 45 years and then JJ Barnicke Ltd. for 12 years. He loved being on Chemong Lake and enjoyed fishing, boating and simply the lake life. Tony was an avid euchre player and over the years joined several clubs throughout the Peterborough area. We want to thank Dr. Melicharova, whom he had great admiration and respect for, and Dr. Zaniewski and all the doctors and countless nurses (earth angels) especially on B2 at the PRHC who cared for him with the utmost respect, dignity and compassion. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Martin's Catholic Church, 513 Ennis Road, Ennismore on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Tony's memory to the PRHC Foundation in gratitude for the excellent care he received at PRHC.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 18, 2020