Loving son of Kellie Patricia Ruth Osborne, Jeff Nolan & Step Father Christopher James. Husband to Sara Davidson. Father to Lillian Lisa Jaydan Nolan, Malachi, Jackson, Alexis Davidson-Nolan. Step Father to Aurora , Jordynn Davidson. Brother to Jordan Osborne, Jessica Nolan, Jason Nolan, Braydon Nolan, Kegan and Montana Armstrong. Uncle to Mordicai, Emma, Athena and Silas. Grandson to Susan Osborne (late Kelly Osborne), Katherine Cooper & John James. Nephew to Dawn, Terry, Jaimie, Cory, Kameron, Amelia. Thanks for the years of support from the Dunham Family. Tyler was very devoted to his family & family always came first. If things went wrong he would be the first person there to cheer you up with his shenanigans or his soul warming smile. He made an impact on our lives and anyone who came in contact with him. He had passion for music especially rap wanting to become famous one day. He was very athletic, hardworking & always went above & beyond for the people he loved. Tyler was polite and well mannered. Funeral to be held on March 21, 2020 at 12:00pm - 4:00pm at Grace United Church 581 Howden St. Peterborough. Celebration of Life will be held at Turtle Island his favorite spot to think afterwards. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 13, 2020