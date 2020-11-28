1/
Tyler Mills
On October 25, 2020 my entire life changed following the tragic loss of my husband Tyler Mills. I would like to thank all of the first responders for their professional compassionate and empathic care on that evening. I am truly beyond grateful for the Support, kindness and generosity of my family, friends, Neighbours, and the entire community. It brings me great comfort knowing that I have so much support and love during these hard times. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 28, 2020.
