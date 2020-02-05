|
Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 64. Val Cameron was the beloved wife of Ken Cameron for 47 years. Loving mother of Joanne Cameron (Vance Garton) and Steve (Tina). Loved grandmother of Justin, Jeremy and Kyle Atkinson, Michael Garton, and Anna-Marie, Blake (Melissa), Ashley (Greg) and Hannah Hickson. Great-grandmother of Serenity, Rowan, Charlee-Marie, Dayton, Aaliyah, Gavin and Olivia. Dear sister of Dorothy Shea (Kevin) and the late Anne Leece (the late Bill). In memory of Valerie, donations to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation, the PRHC - Palliative Care Unit, or the Poppy Fund of the Bobcaygeon Legion Br. 239 would be appreciated by the family. A date and time for a Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online condolences or donations may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 5, 2020