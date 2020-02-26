|
Passed away suddenly on January 26, 2020 at the age of 24. Vanessa leaves behind her daughter Isabella, parents Michelle and Roger Deguire, siblings Dustin Dunn, Dakota Hamilton, Hayley and Farrah McBride. Loving granddaughter of Jody Trafford, Frank and Jackie Hamilton. Survived by many aunts, uncles and other family members. If desired, donations to CMHA would be appreciated. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 2:30 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 2099 Landsdowne Street West, Peterborough, Ontario. Private family Interment at a later date.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 26, 2020