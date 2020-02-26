Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vanessa Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vanessa Hamilton


1995 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vanessa Hamilton Obituary
Passed away suddenly on January 26, 2020 at the age of 24. Vanessa leaves behind her daughter Isabella, parents Michelle and Roger Deguire, siblings Dustin Dunn, Dakota Hamilton, Hayley and Farrah McBride. Loving granddaughter of Jody Trafford, Frank and Jackie Hamilton. Survived by many aunts, uncles and other family members. If desired, donations to CMHA would be appreciated. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 2:30 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 2099 Landsdowne Street West, Peterborough, Ontario. Private family Interment at a later date.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vanessa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -