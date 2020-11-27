1/1
Vaughn Roland MacNaughton
Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, November 23, 2020, just one day shy of his 88th birthday. Vaughn leaves behind his loving wife Helen of 54 years, as well as his sons Jim (Tracy) and Robert. Proud grandpa of Liam, Natalie, and Owen. He is survived by his siblings Robert, Guy, Charles (Rita), Gary, and predeceased by siblings Joan, Rae, and Baden. In keeping with Vaughn's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life held in the spring of 2021. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay. Donations and condolences may be made through the funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 27, 2020.
