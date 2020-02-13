|
|
Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre with her family by her side on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Donald Dennsion. Cherished mother of Peter (Carole Amaral), Bob and Tracey Stevens (Greg). Loving grandmother of Brian (Vicki) and David (Rabie) and great grandmother of Emma and Johnathan. Velma's family meant everything to her; she led a long and happy life and brought joy to everyone. In accordance with Velma's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a private graveside service held at a later date. In memory of Velma and in lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 13, 2020