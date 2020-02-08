Home

Verna Monson

Peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's at Fleming in her 95th year. Loving aunt of Maureen, the late Dale (d. Maureen), the late Robert (Lise), David (Sandy), Wayne (Renee) and Dean (Sheila). Predeceased by her siblings Melvin, Maxine, Ev and Ken. Verna was greatly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends. Cremation entrusted to Peterborough Cremation Services. A special thanks goes to the staff at St. Joseph's at Fleming for their compassionate care during Verna's stay and in her final hours. If desired donations may be made to St. Joseph's at Fleming.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 8, 2020
