1936 - 2020 Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Center on February 5, 2020. Vern of Lakefield in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Elstone (nee Orr). Loving father of Jill Watson (Chris), Janet Slater (James), and Mark Elstone. Dear grandfather of Liam Watson, Gordon Slater, Gregory Slater, Jacob Elstone and Ethan Elstone. Vern is survived by his brothers Jim Elstone (Bernice), John Elstone (Mary) and his sister Mary Gardner (Don), Brother-in-law James Orr (Brenda) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents George and Pearl Elstone, sister Margaret Dayholos (Ed), brother Richard Elstone (Rhonda), brothers-in-law Peter Orr, Paul Orr and sister-in-law Mary Orr. A memorial service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen St. Lakefield, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will commence at 12:00 p.m. A reception will follow the service in the Heritage Room of the funeral home. Inurnment, at Lakefield Cemetery, following the reception. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or St Luke's Anglican Church, by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 11, 2020
