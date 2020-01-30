Home

VERNON "RAY" CLANCY

Born at home in Centreville, Ontario on March 7, 1935 to the late Joseph Harold and Ethel Elizabeth Clancy; Ray was the third child of nine and the eldest son. Ray passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Lindsay just shy of his 85th birthday. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia; son, Michael; son, Kelly and his only daughter, Siobhan Clancy Brown. Ray is lovingly remembered by sons, Tim and Rick (Sylvia); grandchildren; Shannon (Brian), Devon (Dave), Angela (Joe), Kyle, Amanda, Cody, Leah and Angelica and great-grandchildren; Theo, Scotty and Jazmin. Ray is also sadly missed by his siblings; Doug, Shirley, Jane and Marilyn and predeceased by his brothers; Carl and George and sisters; Dorothy and "Kit". Ray began his proud 37 year career with General Motors Oshawa in the north plant in 1952, making $2/hour when he started and retired in 1989 from the Truck Plant as a foreman. Camping was what they did as a young family, and that continued for Ray and Pat until Pat's health began to fail in later years. In retirement, Ray's favourite place to be was at their trailer in Haliburton Forest where they enjoyed skidooing, atving and fishing together for many, many years and when they really got the travel bug, they'd hitch up the trailer to their Chevy and head down to the East Coast. Ray was a gregarious man who always had a story or a joke, told with that special glint in his Irish eyes. Though we wish he were still here with us, we take comfort in knowing he is free of pain and reunited with his beloved Pat and children. We would like to thank the staff at Extendicare in Lindsay for their wonderful care of Ray these past few years as well as his very special friend, Bev from Castle Keep who could always put a smile on his face and bring back that glint in his eyes. A Celebration of Ray's Life will be held in the spring in Caesarea where Ray and Pat raised their family. Arrangements entrusted to Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay. For online condolences or to make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society, please visit www.makeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 30, 2020
