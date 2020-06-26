Passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Bud was an avid outdoorsman, who loved all that nature provided, including hunting and fishing and would spend as much time as he could enjoying the outdoors. He is loved and missed by his wife Colleen (nee Rodgers) and by his daughter Emily Ireland-Norman (Michael). Bud was the dear grandpa of Kenzie, Lola and Brady Norman. Survived by his brother Raymond (Carolyn), sister Christina Deline (Dwayne Crump), and mother-in-law Barbara Rodgers. Brother-in-law to many loved family of Colleen and uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Predeceased by his parents Daniel & Christeana Ireland, brothers Charles and Danny and father-in-law Raymond Rodgers. A private family gathering has taken place. Interment Asphodel-Norwood Cemetery. A celebration of life and gathering of the clans will be held at a later date, when it is safe to do so. If desired, memorial donations may be made as expressions of sympathy to SickKids Hospital, Toronto. Friends may make donations or share condolences by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL, 36 Queen Street, Norwood at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-639-5322.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 26, 2020.