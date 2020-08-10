1/1
(Formerly of Lindsay and Toronto, Ontario) It is with heavy hearts that the family of Victor Taran announces his passing on Thursday August 6, 2020 in his 95th year. A resident of the Sunnybrook Veteran Centre, formerly a resident of Lindsay and WWII Navy Veteran. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Doris (Roberts), siblings William, Anna, and Alexander. He is lovingly remembered by his children Lynda (Kenneth Shank), Pamela (Ronald Schatochin), and Martyn Taran, grandchildren Kimberley Shank, Kenneth Shank Jr., Joseph Marsolais, great-grandchildren Ken Jody Lubinsky, Lily Shank and Christopher Shank, great-great granddaughter Madison Ila Lubinsky. Fondly remembered by his surviving sister Emma DeBiasio, many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Private Visitation & Funeral Service. Funeral arrangements are private. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Haliburton. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Sunnybrook Foundation - Veterans Center would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the HALIBURTON COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 13523 Hwy. #118, Haliburton, Ontario (705) 457-9209. www.communityfuneralhomes.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 10, 2020.
