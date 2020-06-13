December 15, 1964 - June 3, 2020 Always a bright shining Northern Star guiding us on this path of life. Survived by his girls: wife Colleen, daughters Sarah, Alanah and Lindsay. Forever loved Grandpa "Pawpaw" and deeply admired by his little grandson Eldon Grey. Son of Lucy and Bruno, Sibling to Brenda, Debbie and Paul. He had a special kind of love for all of our Northern family. A beloved family man of all aspects and a treasured hunting and fishing buddy. A true outdoors man, avid hunter and fisherman. Dads heart traveled between home in Hartley and The Hunt Camp. A lover of good food and Sunday night family dinner. A man of many lessons. Self educated, skilled in all trades. Able to build and repair everything. Retiree of General Motors, Oshawa and member of the Carpenters Union. Dad had a passion of dedicating his time as a small town volunteer Fireman. For you Dad, I will paddle my own canoe and clear my own trail. For you Dad, I will "work hard, not smart" (haha love Lanny). For you Vince, any bridge can be crossed. For you, the best is yet to come. Forever and always our hero. Love "The Girls" and Eldon xxxxox



