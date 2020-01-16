Home

Viola Iris KEATES

Passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 at Fairhaven Nursing Home in her 100th year. She was predeceased by her husband Harold. Cherished mother of Katherine (Avi) and Larry (Diana) and beloved grandmother to Lauren (Chris), Lia (Jeremy), David (Julie), Kevin (Kerri), Will (Tanya) and Sarah (Chris). Great-grandmother to Allicia, Kelsey (predeceased), Cassandra, Rebecca, Violet, Chloe, Jordan, Cameron, Noah, Cody, Camden, Ayden, Ryder, Tyren, Alexi, Rhaelynn. Loving sister to Lawrence (Alice), predeceased by sister Vivian (Jack) and brother Ross (Delores). Fondly remembered by many relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the nurses and PSWs at Fairhaven, who went above and beyond caring for our mother. Viola will be laid to rest privately at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. If you wish to make a donation in memory of our mother, we appreciate you making it to the Fairhaven Foundation at www.fairhavenltc.com/fairhaven-foundation
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 16, 2020
