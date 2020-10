On behalf of the Kent family, you are invited to join them in the Celebration of Life for Joan at the Lion's Club in East City at 347 Burnham Street on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Interment of Joan's cremated remains was held privately at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Covid-19 restrictions are in place and masks are mandatory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store