Passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 15th at Royal Gardens, Peterborough, in her 95th year. Born in Manvers Township, Vi grew up on a dairy farm on the outskirts of Peterborough during the depression, the daughter of Perry and Myrtle Neals and sister to Laura Robson (Bill) and Cecil Neals (Marjorie). After completing high school at PCVS and working as a bank teller in Peterborough, Viola married Clair Sisson in 1949. They soon moved to Lakefield where Clair became a respected teacher and VP at LDSS for many years. Viola and Clair enjoyed many years participating in the Lakefield Community, while also raising their four children there. After Clair's retirement in 1978, they returned to Manvers Township near Bethany. Even after Clair's death in 1985, Vi remained an active part of that community until she moved into retirement residences in Peterborough. Vi is predeceased by her sister, Laura Robson (Bill) and brother Cecil (Marjorie), also by sister-in-law Isabel Hamm (Donald). She is survived by her brother-in-law and his wife, Robert and Marion Sisson. Viola will be deeply missed by her children, Stephen (Esther), Shirley Ralston (Alan), Jack (Deb) and Perry (Christina). She cherished her role as Grandma to Jonathan, Jessica, Jennifer, Perry, Stephanie, Kate, Carmen, Evan, Noel, Emily, Mary and Olivia, as Great-Grandma to Asher and Willem, and as "Aunt Vi" to her many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff at Royal Gardens and to Drs. Dickie and Turner. A private family ceremony and interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lifford, officiated by Rev. Rob Ross of St. Thomas Church, Millbrook. Memorial donations would be appreciated to help support St. Mary's Chapel, Lifford.



