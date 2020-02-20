|
Passed away peacefully at her home in Fenelon Falls on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Beloved mother of Jackie Vickers and grand-mother of Auldynn Chambers. Cherished sister of Dorothy McLeod, Jeremiah Roberts, John Norbert DeBellotte. Predeceased by her sisters Daphne Francis and Odessa Charles. She will be fondly remembered by her dear friend Janice Russell and her family. Viola will be sadly missed by her nieces: Ingrid, Nicola, Brenice, Maxine, Miah and Kathy; nephews: Iain, Ken, Myles, John, Wilfred and Justin. Several grandnieces, grandnephews and many close friends near and far. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 20, 2020