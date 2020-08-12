Peacefully, Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Port Perry Villa in Port Perry, at age 91. Violet St. John (nee Cotton), beloved wife to the late Carl St. John of Sunderland. Devoted mother of Brian and his wife Kathryn of Waterloo, Bob and his wife Gwen of London and Ted and his wife Brenda of Whitby. Dearly loved grandma of Ian (Melanie), Amy (Cory), Braden (Erin), Philip (Julia), Tina, Andrew and Carley (Curtis) and great-grandma of six. Survived by her brother Tom (Ruth). Predeceased by her grandson Jason, daughter-in-law Eleanor and siblings Beatrice, Ed and Ron. In compliance with public health and safety a private service will be held on at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Interment Sunderland Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
