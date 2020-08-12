1/1
Violet Gertrude ST. JOHN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Port Perry Villa in Port Perry, at age 91. Violet St. John (nee Cotton), beloved wife to the late Carl St. John of Sunderland. Devoted mother of Brian and his wife Kathryn of Waterloo, Bob and his wife Gwen of London and Ted and his wife Brenda of Whitby. Dearly loved grandma of Ian (Melanie), Amy (Cory), Braden (Erin), Philip (Julia), Tina, Andrew and Carley (Curtis) and great-grandma of six. Survived by her brother Tom (Ruth). Predeceased by her grandson Jason, daughter-in-law Eleanor and siblings Beatrice, Ed and Ron. In compliance with public health and safety a private service will be held on at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Interment Sunderland Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved