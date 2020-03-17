|
|
Peacefully at Springdale Country Manor on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in her 91st Year. Beloved wife of the late Robert (1996). Loving mother Linda McGougan (John), Wayne (the late Elise), Ray (Bruna), Todd, and Laura Foster (Ron). Cherished grandmother of Jason, Kevin (Angie), Jocelyn (Sandy), Raymond (Kristy), Nicole, Justin (Ashley), Matthew and Courtney. Gigi of Jordan, Connor, Gregory, Ethan, Sawyer, Olivia, Madison, Ethan, Sophia, Dylan, Lincoln and Alexa. Great-great-grandmother of Charley. Dear sister of the late Don Wilmshurst. There will be a Celebration of Marie's Life held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Private family burial Glendale Memorial Gardens Toronto. In memory of Virginia, donations to Array Services Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 17, 2020