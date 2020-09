On Sunday, August 30 , 2020 we lost our beloved Aunt Vivien in her 70th year to cancer . Loving sister to Deborah (Bob Seto) , dear aunt to Mark, Brian (Thuy) and Monica (Joshua Young) and great-aunt to Hayden and Kiera and Ava Young . At Vivien's request , there will be no funeral . If desired , donations to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay or the OSPCA would be appreciated by the family . We love you and will miss you always .



