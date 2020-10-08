1/1
W. John MORRIS
Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Friday September 25, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Loving husband of the late Peggy Morris (2006). Dear dad of Anne Harvey (Robert) of Amaranth, Paul Morris (Sue) of Bracebridge and the late Lynn Mucci (2020) and her husband Trip. Grandpa will be remembered by Kevin (Martina), Megan (Brock), James (Tee), Larissa, Ryan (Alexandra), Taylor (Thomas), Alex and all 10 of his great grandchildren. Survived by his sister Kathleen Aitkin of England and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Ron. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon, Ontario, K0M 1A0 at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 8, 2020.
